    Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

    The beer named for one of patriotism’s finest instigators, who led the early campaign to harass the British in Boston in the final days of Britain’s ownership its American colonies, is owned by the Boston Beer Company. The company’s co-founder, Jim Koch, last week praised President Donald Trump’s tax cut in widely circulated remarks.

    “I mean, Americans — I’m the largest American-owned brewery at 2 percent market share. We were paying 38 percent taxes,” he said, adding that Boston Beer was competing “against people who were paying 20. And now we have a level playing field, and we’re going to kick their ass.”

    But Somerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joseph Curtatone took issue with Koch’s praise of Trump, Fox Business Network reported. First, he issued a tweet vowing never to drink Sam Adams beer again.

    Curtatone, whose community is a sanctuary city in which immigration laws are not enforced, had one more criticism to launch.

    But Curtatone faced a froth of resentment on Twitter.

    The company has not commented on the matter as of Tuesday morning. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts Are Helping American Owned Brewing Companies Compete With The Larger Companies Owned By Foreign Countries.

    Founder and CEO of Boston Brewing company Jim Koch (pictured) boasted that thanks to the president lowering the corporate tax, local breweries had a better chance of competing with brands like Budweiser, now owned by InBev, a Belgian-Brazilian beer conglomerate. Boston Brewing company brews Samuel Adams beer.

    “The tax reform was a very big deal for all of us, because 85 percent of the beer made in the United States is owned by foreign companies,” he told Donald Trump while attending a dinner hosted by the president at his club in Bedminster.

    “We were paying 38 percent taxes and competing against people who were paying 20,” Koch said. “And now we have a level playing field, and we’re going to kick their ass.” – READ MORE

    Adams himself had very fixed views on taxes. In 1764, he shared these thoughts with Massachusetts legislators after an early British attempt to enforce taxation without representation.

