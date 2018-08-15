Mayor Pushing Boycott of Sam Adams Over Pro-Trump Owner Gets Wake-Up Call from the Public

The beer named for one of patriotism’s finest instigators, who led the early campaign to harass the British in Boston in the final days of Britain’s ownership its American colonies, is owned by the Boston Beer Company. The company’s co-founder, Jim Koch, last week praised President Donald Trump’s tax cut in widely circulated remarks.

“I mean, Americans — I’m the largest American-owned brewery at 2 percent market share. We were paying 38 percent taxes,” he said, adding that Boston Beer was competing “against people who were paying 20. And now we have a level playing field, and we’re going to kick their ass.”

But Somerville, Massachusetts, Mayor Joseph Curtatone took issue with Koch’s praise of Trump, Fox Business Network reported. First, he issued a tweet vowing never to drink Sam Adams beer again.

We need to hold these complicit profiteers of Trump's white nationalist agenda accountable ! https://t.co/UCywb9I7xE — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) August 12, 2018

Curtatone, whose community is a sanctuary city in which immigration laws are not enforced, had one more criticism to launch.

Hey Jim Koch! While you were thanking Trump for your tax break, did you happen to express any concern for the families separated under his cruel and inhumane immigration enforcement policy? @SamuelAdamsBeer https://t.co/UCywb9I7xE — Joseph A. Curtatone (@JoeCurtatone) August 12, 2018

But Curtatone faced a froth of resentment on Twitter.

Hey @JoeCurtatone, this active duty service member will gladly pick up your @SamuelAdamsBeer tab for supporting America and our president @realDonaldTrump #RealAmericanBeer pic.twitter.com/gmhvvniOii — Harris Hamburg (@Hammie1285) August 14, 2018

You're never going to drink a Pepsi product, you're going to check every flight to make sure it's an Airbus & not a Boeing plane, you're going to throw out all Johnson & Johnson brands, and of course Somerville is never going to use FedEx again right? Grow up will ya. @JoeBarri — Ed Brooks (@EdB_SP) August 14, 2018

What a brave stance mayor! So I assume you will no longer frequent establishments that serve Sam Adams or a liquor store that sells Sam Adams as well? It would be hypocritical otherwise. #whatasquid — Kirk (@kirkbuggy) August 13, 2018

The company has not commented on the matter as of Tuesday morning.