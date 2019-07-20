Pete Buttigieg Writes Off Donald Trump Supporters as ‘Committed Racists’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg dismissed supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday who chanted “send her back” in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar at his political rally.

Asked by a reporter if he would try to win over the Trump supporters who engaged in that chant, Buttigieg said, “No.”

“The reality is there are a lot of committed racists whose vote I’m never going to get and that’s alright,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg commented on the controversial chant as he campaigned in Indiana after the president denounced it on Wednesday.

The South Bend mayor asserted many “Republicans of conscience” were already “thinking twice” about their vote for Trump in 2016 asserting that their consciences would not allow them to do so again. – READ MORE