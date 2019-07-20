Joe Biden Compares Trump to Segregationist George Wallace

Joe Biden, former U.S. vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate, compared President Donald Trump on Friday to the late George Wallace, a prominent supporter of racial segregation.

Wallace, known for his white supremacist views, served as governor of Alabama for 20 years from 1967 and unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination several times. His 1972 presidential bid ended when he was shot, but he survived. Wallace died in 1998.

Biden, on a campaign swing in California, told a gathering that Trump is “more George Wallace than George Washington”.

Biden’s comment came amid allegations that Trump used racist language to criticize four women of color, all Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives, who have been opponents of the Republican president.

In a tweet, Trump said “they should go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”. – READ MORE