Pete Buttigieg on El Paso Shooting: America ‘Under Attack’ from ‘White Nationalist Terrorism’

Pete Buttigieg, 2020 White House hopeful and South Bend, Indiana, mayor on Saturday reacted to the deadly shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart, claiming the United States is “under attack” from “homegrown, white nationalist terrorism.”

“America is under attack from homegrown, white nationalist terrorism,” Buttigieg said in his opening statement before the AFSCME 2020 Public Service Forum in Las Vegas. “We have to talk and act about two things in this country: first of all, we are the only country in the world with more guns than people. It has not made us safer. We can respect the Second Amendment and not allow it to be a death sentence for thousands of Americans.”

“Number two, white nationalism is evil,” the Sound Bend mayor continued. “It is inspiring people to commit murder and it is being condoned at the highest levels of the American government and it has got to end.”

El Paso law enforcement has yet to confirm the suspected shooter’s motive, rendering Buttigieg’s pronouncement premature.

At least 24 people were shot, several of them fatally, and one suspect was arrested at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas, Saturday afternoon, authorities said. – READ MORE