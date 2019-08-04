Biden Retains Massive Lead In Two Post-Debate Polls

According to a Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)/Harris poll conducted between July 31 and August 1 on 2,214 registered voters, of whom 816 were registered Democratic voters, former Vice President Joe Biden is still in the lead following this week’s presidential debates

The survey asked the Democratic respondents: “Which of the following candidates are you most likely to vote for in a Democratic primary?”

34% said Vice President Joe Biden

17% said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

9% said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

8% said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

4% said South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

3% said former Rep. Beto O’Rourke

No other candidate broke the 2% threshold.

Adding independents and “other” into the mix, Biden still leads with 28%, while Sanders holds 14%, Warren and Harris are tied at 7%, and the rest of the pack trails with 3% or less. – READ MORE