Senators Ask State Dept. for Docs on Hunter Biden

Leading Republican senators are asking the State Department to turn over all information relating to Hunter Biden and his business associates after newly released documents revealed that foreign companies attempted to leverage their ties to former vice president Joe Biden’s son.

Sens. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), chairmen of the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Committee on Finance, respectively, sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for all records related to Hunter Biden, his business partners, and their companies on Thursday. The letter also requests information about Biden’s Ukraine dealings after documents emerged showing that a lobbyist for Burisma, an energy firm that paid Hunter Biden to serve on its board, dropped Biden’s name in emails to government officials.

The senators said the reports raise concerns about potential conflicts of interest. The documents would help lawmakers “better understand what actions, if any, the Obama administration took to ensure that policy decisions relating to Ukraine and Burisma were not improperly influenced by the employment and financial interests of family members,” the letter said.

Hunter Biden’s lucrative dealings with foreign companies during the Obama administration have become a source of controversy for Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. In October, three different agencies briefed Grassley staffers about the Obama administration’s approval of a business deal involving Hunter Biden and a Chinese firm that previously stole U.S. military technology, the Free Beacon previously reported. – READ MORE