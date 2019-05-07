Pete Buttigieg in South Carolina: America ‘Was Never as Great as Advertised’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg took a jab at President Trump on Monday while delivering a speech in South Carolina, saying America’s past “was never as great as advertised.”
“So many of the solutions, I believe, are gonna come from our communities. Communities like the one where I grew up, which is an industrial mid-western city,” the former South Bend, Indiana mayor stated. “That is exactly the kind of place that our current president targeted with a message saying that we could find greatness by just stopping the clock and turning it back.”
"That past that he is promising to return us to was never as great as advertised, especially for marginalized Americans… and there's no going back anyway."