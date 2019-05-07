Pete Buttigieg in South Carolina: America ‘Was Never as Great as Advertised’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg took a jab at President Trump on Monday while delivering a speech in South Carolina, saying America’s past “was never as great as advertised.”

“So many of the solutions, I believe, are gonna come from our communities. Communities like the one where I grew up, which is an industrial mid-western city,” the former South Bend, Indiana mayor stated. “That is exactly the kind of place that our current president targeted with a message saying that we could find greatness by just stopping the clock and turning it back.”

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg today in South Carolina: America “was never as great as advertised” pic.twitter.com/VdOxexSIHJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 6, 2019

"That past that he is promising to return us to was never as great as advertised, especially for marginalized Americans… and there's no going back anyway."


