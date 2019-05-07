Democrats Warn the Senate Has Become ‘Mitch McConnell’s Legislative Graveyard’

Senate Democrats released a video on Tuesday warning that the upper chamber has become Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) “legislative graveyard.”

In April, the senator spoke to community leaders in Kentucky, where he began campaigning on a promise to become the “grim reaper” of progressive policies, saying “none of that stuff is going to pass.”

Senate Democrats are now responding to the majority leader, rebuking McConnell for his outwardly partisan approach.

“Instead of working to find bipartisan solutions to our nation’s problems, Republicans have turned the Senate into Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard,” the video proclaims.

"More than 100 House-passed bills are awaiting action in Leader McConnell's legislative graveyard," the video added, striking a similar tone to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who recently condemned the Senate for accomplishing "practically nothing" in legislation.