Pete Buttigieg: If You Eat Meat Or Use Straws, You Are ‘Part Of The Problem’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Thursday morning on CNN that if you use straws or eat hamburgers, you are “part of the problem.”

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” with Alisyn Camerota, Buttigieg continued to push the notion, increasingly popular on the far-left, that fighting climate change is somehow equivalent to the United States’ fight against the Nazis in World War II.

“I think that it makes a lot of people feel very helpless … people feel helpless when it’s something that existential,” Camerota said. “So what do you do about that?”

Pete Buttigieg: Don’t eat meat or use plastic straws! Also Pete Buttigieg: pic.twitter.com/jAzmDvXCe0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

"Right, and that's one of the things: I think the downside to us facing just how colossal of a challenge this is, is it can feel paralyzing," Buttigieg answered. "But we can rise to meet this and be proud of it. That's part of what my climate plan is about. It's not only about all of the things we've got to do technologically and with regulation and so on. It's about summoning the energies of this country to do something unbelievably hard."