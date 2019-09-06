Kamala Harris: Government ‘can and should’ legislate your meat consumption to combat climate change

During CNN’s town hall on climate change Wednesday evening, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said she wants to ban fracking and reduce the amount of red meat that Americans eat, as part of her $10 trillion plan to save the planet.

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said, adding that, if elected, she would take executive action on “day one” to prohibit fracking on public lands. “We have to just acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the impact of the health and safety of communities.”

(…)

“The balance that we have to strike here, frankly, is about what government can and should do around creating incentives and then banning certain behaviors,” said Harris.

"I mean, just to be perfectly honest with you, I love cheeseburgers from time to time. Right? I mean, I just do," she continued. "But there has to be also what we do in terms of creating incentives of what we will eat in a healthy way, that we will encourage moderation, and that we will be educated about the effect of our eating habits on our environment. And we have to do a much better job of that. And the government has to do a much better job of that."