Fox News’ Shep Smith Is More Upset Than Ever with President Donald Trump

Anti-Trumpers will dwell on whatever they can about our president to try to drive home their points — even as they ignore serious problems and issues with those in their own party or those they support.

One of the most glaring latest examples is that of Shepard Smith.

“Some things in Trumplandia are inexplicable,” announced the Fox News host with unconcealed glee during his Thursday afternoon broadcast — and he proceeded to further rip into the president while presenting “the news.”

Smith went on, “This week’s edition: The president’s ongoing claim that Alabama was at risk from Hurricane Dorian. It wasn’t.”

Russian conspiracy theorist Shepard Smith is wasting everyone’s time doing an entire segment attacking Trump’s hurricane comments. This is another reason why Fox News is dying & nobody trusts the media. Why does he still have a show after being so wrong about Collusion? — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) September 5, 2019

“Maybe he got some bad info from somebody, maybe he made a mistake. Maybe he was confused. We don’t know. But he was wrong,” Smith added.

“And since, for days and days, he’s been insisting, with fake visual aids in hand, that he was right.”

"It all began on Sunday morning. President Trump tweeted just before 11:00 in the morning, 'In addition to Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit much harder than anticipated.' That was not accurate. Yet he said it again later that day, at the FEMA briefing from the White House."