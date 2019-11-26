Rep. Adam Schiff Planning More Impeachment Hearings After Dems, Media Complain He Didn’t Make His Case

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says he’s planning a new round of impeachment hearings amid claims from Democrats and the media that House Democrats did not make their case for impeachment.

Over the weekend, The Daily Wire reported that vulnerable Democrats — and even left-leaning media stalwart, The New York Times — were questioning whether Democratic leadership should move forward on an impeachment vote, given that the House Intelligence Committee, led by Schiff, failed to do much more than establish circumstantial evidence of a possible quid pro quo agreement between the president and Ukrainian officials.

Vulnerable and moderate Democrats say the hearings, which produced little in the way of first-person testimony of President Donald Trump’s alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and featured few big-name witnesses, are costing them support and could cost them key races. Independents are fleeing from the impeachment inquiry in droves and, for the first time since the hearings started, fewer than 50% of Americans believe the President should be impeached.

Furthermore, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has been suspiciously absent these last two weeks, has refused to provide air support in toss-up races, and the Democratic National Committee isn’t matching the millions of dollars in advertising that Republicans plan to air over Thanksgiving and the holiday season, pushing against the Democrats’ message of presidential malfeasance. – READ MORE