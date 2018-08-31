Internet Leftists Boycott In-N-Out over Republican Donation, Ignore Larger Dem Donations

Internet leftists are calling for a boycott of the cult favorite In-N-Out Burger chain over a donation made to the California Republican Party — ignoring large donations it has made to Democrats.

California writer Gabe Schneider tweeted out a snapshot of an In-N-Out late contribution report Wednesday, showing a donation to the California Republican Party designated toward the 2018 general election.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

The boycotters made no mention of the burger chain’s larger donations to a “moderate” consulting group headed in part by one of Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2010 campaign strategists. David Townsend’s Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy PAC received the same amount from In-N-Out, $30,000, on the same day in 2017 as the California Republican Party, according to campaign finance filings. The burger joint then gave the Democrat-aligned PAC another $50,000 in April of this year.

“Since 2009, Townsend’s Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy PAC has spent $5.7 million, campaign finance filings show,” the Sacramento Bee reported in 2014. “Roughly a quarter of that has gone toward fundraising events at golf resorts and fine restaurants, where corporate donors and their lobbyists mingle with a handful of Democratic legislators.” – READ MORE

Student gun control advocates and one of the survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are finishing a 50-mile, four-day march in Massachusetts to the headquarters of gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson.

The group is gathering outside company headquarters Sunday in Springfield.

The marchers have condemned Smith & Wesson for making the rifle used in the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The group wants the company to donate $5 million to gun violence research. – READ MORE