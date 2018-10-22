Schiff suggests Trump has ‘financial motives’ that influence Saudi Arabia policy (VIDEO)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday questioned whether the Trump administration’s rhetoric and actions toward Saudi Arabia may be influenced by the Trump family’s finances, and called for Congress to look into the matter.

Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on ABC’s “This Week” that “we in the intelligence community” should look into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“We also ought to determine whether financial motives are motivating the president and the first family,” he continued.

“This is the very problem with the president not releasing his tax returns,” Schiff said. “It leaves the American people wondering, is U.S.-Saudi policy being driven by something other than national interests.”

