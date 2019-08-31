“People Will Be Shocked” – Bannon On Huawei & The Communist China Threat

Huawei is the greatest national security threat that America has ever faced, according to former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, even greater than the threat of nuclear war.

The Chinese company Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Bannon noted, and it is vying for control of 5G, the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications.

The threat of Huawei is spotlighted in a new film, “Claws of the Red Dragon,” which was executive produced by Bannon. The plot of the film was largely inspired by the 2018 arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of Huawei’s founder. In the indictments, U.S. prosecutors charged Huawei with stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile and violating sanctions against Iran.

The film calls attention to the intimate relationship between telecom giant Huawei and the CCP and highlights the regime’s hegemonic ambitions.

“People will be shocked when they see it,” Bannon said. The 54-minute film, which will be released in September, is being distributed by New Tang Dynasty Television.

Huawei, Bannon said, isn't a "fine corporate citizen," as they would have people believe. Instead, "it's a branch of the People's Liberation Army. It's an intelligence branch."