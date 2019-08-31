AOC stuffs ‘Green New Deal’ propaganda posters in back-to-school backpacks

Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is stuffing back-to-school backpacks with propaganda posters to “push us to imagine our future with a Green New Deal.”

The giveaway marks the launch of AOC’s Green New Deal art series that she plans to sell to “local communities across America” along with “GND reusables” and other merchandise, with the free posters only available to privileged New York City youngsters.

Surprise!✨I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters. The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveaway in the Bronx tomorrow. /1 pic.twitter.com/xD4AinKrWi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

“Surprise! I am thrilled to announce the launch of our #GreenNewDeal art series with custom Bronx & Queens GND posters,” Ocasio-Cortez posted to Twitter with images of the artwork.

“The Bronx edition poster will be given for free as a limited release to the public at our Pelham Bay Nature Day & Backpack Giveway in the Bronx tomorrow.” – READ MORE