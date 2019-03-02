Pentagon Shuts Down Democrats’ Demand for Transgender Military

Top Democrat And Gop Members Of The House Armed Services Committee Ducked And Dodged When A Pentagon Official Said The Sex Of Transgender Soldiers Is Decided By Their Biology, Not By Their Claimed “gender Identity.”

Service members who claim to be transgender can serve if they meet military standards — but they will be treated like other members of their biological sex, said James Stewart, the acting head of personnel at the Pentagon. The policy was set by President Donald Trump in 2018, and it reversed pro-transgender policies set by former President Barack Obama.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) had invited five transgender service members to shame Stewart with their individual stories at the hearing:

I’m truly astonished by your presentation, I must say. You’ve just had the opportunity to listen to five transgender service members — 10, 15 years [in service], many of them leaders, many of them deployed multiples times — can you honestly tell us that their service is any less valuable than those of their peers?

Stewart responded, saying, "We have transgenders out there serving in their biological sex, meeting the standards."