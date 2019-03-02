Lindsey Graham: We Will Take a ‘Long Hard Look’ at Social Media Censorship of Conservatives

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-sc) Said Thursday That His Committee Will Take A “long Hard Look” At Social Media Censorship Of Conservative And Alternative Voices During A Speech At Cpac.

Sen. Graham said that the Senate Judiciary Committee will take a look at social media companies’ censorship of conservative and alternative voices on the Internet.

In a speech ranging from destroying ISIS and confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Graham asked the crowd how they felt about social media companies’ censorship of conservatives. The South Carolina senator said that his committee will investigate the committee.

“Social media, how many of you are worried about your content being taken down? The person making that decision may not have the same world view that you do,” noting that Silicon Valley companies might have a more leftist bias.

“The bottom line is social media companies have got a lot of power, they’re pretty unregulated, and we’re going to take a long hard look at that because I’m the chairman,” Graham said. – READ MORE