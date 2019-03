Cher: Trump Kisses A**es of ‘DICTATORS, CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS’

Pop Icon And Left-wing Celebrity Activist Cher Exploded On President Donald Trump Thursday, Claiming That He Kisses The “asses” Of “white Supremacists” And “child Molesters.”

“WHY IS trump ”ALWAYS” PR MAN 4 VILLAINS!? WHY DOES HE ,KOWTOW, ASSES OF DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.WHY!?” Cher said in a social media post.

“HES WITH ENVY.HE WANTS 2 BE A ,BUT HOW CAN HE CARE ”NOTHING” FOR OTTO

WARMBIER.”

WARMBIER😔🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) March 1, 2019

The singer appears to be referring to President Trump’s recent summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.- READ MORE