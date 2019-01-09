Pentagon Preparing for Potential Order to Build the Wall

The Pentagon Is Preparing In Case President Donald Trump Orders The Military To Build The Southern Wall, According To A Defense Official.

Trump has hinted in recent days that he may do so, amidst an impasse in negotiations with Democrats that has shut down the government.

“I may declare a national emergency dependent on what’s going to happen over the next few days,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

While no order has been given, the Pentagon has been making plans just in case such an order comes down, the official said on Monday.

The idea of declaring a national emergency to have the military build the wall has been considered since fall, the official revealed.

Some money could come from unobligated funds for military construction projects in 2019, the official said. “Unobligated” means that the funds have been authorized for a certain purpose, but for whatever reason, have not yet been used. – READ MORE