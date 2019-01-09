Even The Washington Post Admits There’s A ‘Bona Fide Emergency’ At U.S. Border

The Washington Post truly hates President Trump. The once-great newspaper makes no pretense about that.

On December 30, the Post ran this headline: “In 710 days, President Trump has made 7,645 false or misleading claims.” Wanna’ know the same stats for former President Barack Obama? Too bad, the Post didn’t keep those stats. In fact, the paper fact-checked only about 250 statements by Obama.

But now, even the often “fake news” Post is admitting that there is a problem — nay, a “bona fide emergency” — at the U.S.-Mexico border, which Trump plans to address in an Oval Office speech tonight at 9 p.m.

“With parts of the federal government shut down over what has morphed into the defining symbol of Trump’s presidency, administration officials are clamoring louder than ever. Only this time, they face a bona fide emergency on the border, and they’re struggling to make the case there’s truly a problem,” the Post wrote in a story headlined “After years of Trump’s dire warnings, a ‘crisis’ has hit the border but generates little urgency.”

"Record numbers of migrant families are streaming into the United States, overwhelming border agents and leaving holding cells dangerously overcrowded with children, many of whom are falling sick. Two Guatemalan children taken into U.S. custody died in December."