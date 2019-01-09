Police: Chicago Woman with Concealed Carry Permit Shoots Robber Dead

Police Say A 25-year-old Woman With A Concealed Carry Permit Shot And Killed A Robber On Chicago’s South Side On Tuesday Morning.

CBS Local reports that the woman was “standing on the corner on the 500 block of West 103rd Street around 5:45 a.m.” when a 19-year-old male approached. Police indicate the male “pulled out a weapon” and let the woman know he was robbing her.

She responded by shooting him in the neck.

WGN reports that the 19-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital and pronounced dead. – READ MORE