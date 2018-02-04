Pentagon announces plan to expand nuclear arsenal in face of Russian threat

The Pentagon plans to develop two “low-yield” nuclear warheads to be launched from ballistic-missile submarines and warships, to send a message to Moscow — which the Trump administration accuses of amassing a stockpile of tactical nuclear weapons.

The new plan is outlined in Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s Nuclear Posture Review, released Friday afternoon.

“Expanding U.S. tailored response options will raise the nuclear threshold and help ensure that potential adversaries perceive no possible advantage in limited nuclear escalation, making nuclear weapons employment less likely,” the new review said.

The Pentagon says Russia’s buildup of similar “low-yield” nukes is the reason it must match the threat.

“The United States would only consider the use of nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances,” said Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan. “Extreme circumstances could include significant non-nuclear strategic attacks,” he added without offering specifics. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis rebuked a New York Times story Friday morning, which alleged the White House was “frustrated” with the Pentagon over plans for North Korea.

Officials reportedly told The New York Times there has been tension for months over the differing opinions of the Pentagon and National Security Council on how to handle the rogue regime.

“The White House has grown frustrated in recent weeks by what it considers the Pentagon’s reluctance to provide President Trump with options for a military strike against North Korea,” the article stated.

According to the New York Times, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster advocates for the United States to have “well-developed” military plans.

However, the Pentagon is allegedly worried Trump is “moving too hastily toward military action,” and giving him plans increases the odds of his using military force.

Mattis, the top official at the Pentagon, told reporters he “got a kick out of” the article. – READ MORE