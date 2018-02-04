Gym teacher accused of assaulting student who refused to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

A middle school physical education teacher allegedly assaulted a student on Thursday for apparently refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, police said.

Karen Smith was placed on paid administrative leave from Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, Colo., this week after police were called in to investigate an alleged assault on a male student, Principal Mike Medina said in a statement.

The nature of the assault is not known.

The Lafayette Police Department said they were investigating what Smith did to “make the child stand,” FOX 31 reported. – READ MORE

