CNN host grills House Dem over Democratic Party’s FISA memo rhetoric — just see who she blames (VIDEO)

CNN host Erin Burnett grilled a House Democrat on Friday over whether or not her party used extreme hyperbole leading up to the release of the controversial “secret FISA memo.”

We have a new normal in this country and unfortunately because the president spews out “fake” for virtually everything, I mean, it’s becoming part of our vernacular. This is a phony memo. And the problem is, to really understand it, you have to release the FISA application that’s 50 pages long.

She added that if the FISA application were released, it would initiate a “slippery slope” of information.

Speier went on to bash Trump for “attacking” the Department of Justice, FBI and media. According to the House Democrat, those institutions are what make America free. She said “the democracy is gonna start to erode” if Trump continues his attacks. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday that he felt vindicated by the memo declassified by the House Intelligence Committee.

This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on. Their was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead). This is an American disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

“This memo totally vindicates ‘Trump’ in probe,” the president wrote on Twitter. “But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The declassified memo released Friday by House Republicans that alleges intelligence abuse during the 2016 presidential campaign “raises serious concerns” about the integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“I’ve had a chance to see the memo and our administration believes the memo raises serious concerns about the integrity of decisions that were made at the highest level of the Department of Justice and the FBI,” Pence told a TV station in Pittsburgh on Friday. “We’re going to continue to work with Congress to practice transparency, to get all this information out before the American people.”

Pence’s vow for transparency is in line with committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who suggested more information on the investigation will be declassified by President Trump, then made public. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

#BREAKING: Devin Nunes says this is just the first memo to be released. He says there will be another one dealing specifically with the State Department’s role in everything that happened. pic.twitter.com/kpHVDQ44WX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 3, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., suggested that more memos, in addition to the one released Friday that outlines alleged surveillance violations by the U.S. government, may soon be released, with the next one targeting the State Department.

“Yes, this completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation,” Nunes told Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday, referencing abuses related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“We are in the middle of what I call ‘phase two’ of our investigation, which involved other departments,” Nunes said. “Specifically the State Department and some of the involvement they had in this.”

Nunes also disclosed that although he had been heavily involved in compiling the memo, he had not seen the FISA application mentioned in the memo due to an agreement with the Justice Department. – READ MORE