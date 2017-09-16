Pennsylvania’s Coal Production Is Up 20 Percent Since Obama Left Office

Pennsylvania’s coal production has increased more than 20 percent since the end of former President Barack Obama’s final term in office, according to a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The state’s coal production for the year was up 20.4 percent from the same period last year as the industry continues a slow but noticeable increase in fortunes. National coal production, meanwhile, has also seen a dramatic improvement, the report notes.

Production has ratcheted up 35.1 million tons since January, a marked improvement since September of 2016, when it was at 29.2 million tons, according to the agency's data.