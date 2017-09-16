Drone strike kills 3 militants in NW Pakistan, say officials

Two Pakistani officials say a suspected U.S. drone strike has targeted a compound in a northwestern tribal region along the Afghan border, killing three suspected militants.

The officials said two suspects were also wounded in Friday’s strike on a border village in the Kurram tribal region.

If confirmed, it would be the first U.S. drone strike on Pakistan since President Donald Trump announced his new strategy for Afghanistan. – READ MORE