Pavlich: Dems Only Want to Prevent Mueller Firing to Preserve Russia ‘Talking Point’ (VIDEO)

Amid persistent speculation that President Trump could try to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that legislation designed to protect Mueller from being dismissed was “not necessary” and would not be brought to the Senate floor.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democrats aren’t truly interested in avoiding a “constitutional crisis,” but are more concerned with protecting their political talking point of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

She said on the other side, some of President Trump’s most ardent supporters want Mueller fired, so the issue has become a “political minefield.” – READ MORE

