California governor blames ‘low-life politicians’ as ‘sanctuary’ law backlash builds

California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, during a Tuesday visit to Washington, blamed “low-life politicians” for the backlash over his state’s “sanctuary” laws and sparred with President Trump over a push to send National Guard troops to the southern border.

He spoke at The National Press Club shortly after officials with the Southern California city of Los Alamitos voted to exempt the city from the state’s sanctuary policy on the grounds it is unconstitutional.

But Brown defended the state law, suggesting Republicans are exploiting it for political reasons.

“The Republican Party has this little, narrow group of … people that think that somehow they’re going to get elected” on the issue, Brown said of the recently enacted state law that helps protect illegal immigrants from deportation.

“It’s an inflammatory football that very low-life politicians are trying to exploit,” Brown said of the conservative-led backlash. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1