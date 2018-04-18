Politics
California governor blames ‘low-life politicians’ as ‘sanctuary’ law backlash builds
California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown, during a Tuesday visit to Washington, blamed “low-life politicians” for the backlash over his state’s “sanctuary” laws and sparred with President Trump over a push to send National Guard troops to the southern border.
He spoke at The National Press Club shortly after officials with the Southern California city of Los Alamitos voted to exempt the city from the state’s sanctuary policy on the grounds it is unconstitutional.
But Brown defended the state law, suggesting Republicans are exploiting it for political reasons.
“The Republican Party has this little, narrow group of … people that think that somehow they’re going to get elected” on the issue, Brown said of the recently enacted state law that helps protect illegal immigrants from deportation.
“It’s an inflammatory football that very low-life politicians are trying to exploit,” Brown said of the conservative-led backlash. – READ MORE
