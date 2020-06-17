‘Snap, Crackle, Pop’ Determined To Be Racist

Fiona Onasanya, a Black Lives Matter activist and former member of the UK parliament, claims that Kellogg’s Rice Krispies is a racist cereal because it has “three white boys” as mascots.
Now that’s “systemic racism”!
If Ms. Onasanya had stopped there, she would simply be dismissed as a fool and that would have been that. But. in her eagerness to prove racism, Onasanya doubled down on her charge and, in the process, proved she is an ignorant fool. – READ MORE
