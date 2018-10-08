Pence Tells Security Detail ‘Lets Do It’ as He Faces Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters

Vice President Mike Pence Decided To Face His Foes Head On, Refusing To Exit The Capitol Building Through A Side Entrance As Protesters Swarmed The Area Following The Confirmation Of Justice Brett Kavanaugh To The Supreme Court.

Pence and his security detail had been exiting toward the front steps of the Senate when he appeared to stop for a second as the crowd stationed in the plaza outside the Capitol chanted “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Morehand reportedly told Pence he could exit through a back entrance if he wanted to escape the protesters. As Pence’s security detail told him about the updated exit plan, the vice president stopped and told his handlers, “Let’s do it.”

The doors opened to the mob of protesters while Pence walked toward his motorcade, waving to the crowd on the way down the steps. Many of the protesters wore black, carriedsigns with profane language, and disparaged Kavanaugh and President Trump while the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh.– READ MORE

Veep Insists Anonymous New York Times Op-ed And New Bob Woodward Book Give Public A False Picture Of The President

Vice President Mike Pence told “Fox News Sunday” host Mike Wallace that he watches “a little bit of TV in the morning, and then I go to the White House and I feel like I’m in a parallel universe,” thanks to biased reporting by journalists.

Pence was responding to Wallace’s comment that journalist Bob Woodward in his just-published book “describes what he calls a nervous breakdown inside the Trump administration” that results from President Donald Trump’s personality and management style.

“That’s absolutely absurd. And I have to tell you, to be honest with you, Chris, sometimes I watch a little bit of TV in the morning, and then I go to the White House, and I feel like I’m in a parallel universe,” Pence said.

“I walk into a White House where there’s a president behind the desk; he’s in command. He’s constantly driving forward on delivering on the promises that we made for the American people. – READ MORE