WATCH: UFC Fighter Gives Shout-Out to His ‘Homie’ Justice Kavanaugh After Match Win

One Never Knows What Emotional Fighters Will Say After Winning High-profile Matches. Some Will Thank God, Some Will Trash Their Opponents, And, As It Turns Out, Some Will Pay Tribute To Newly Sworn-in Associate Justices Of The Supreme Court.

@danawhite @joerogan

Nick Lentz is my new favorite UFC fighter!!!

He sends a shout out to Justice Kavanaugh!!! pic.twitter.com/WGPWDdrQGD — Patrick Grattan (@grattan_patrick) October 6, 2018

After his victory over Gray Maynard at UFC 229, fighter Nik Lentz not only gave Brett Kavanaugh a shout-out, he gave him a new nickname. While speaking with the UFC's Joe Rogan after the fight, Lentz said: "First and foremost, I want to give a shout out to my homie Brett Kavanaugh. Way to go, Special K."

Conservative Groups Hailed Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation To The Supreme Court As A “victory” For American Liberty And Called It A “major Step” In Restoring Constitutional Rights In The U.s.

Conservative think tanks, advocacy groups, and legal organizations dedicated to defending religious liberty weighed in on Kavanaugh’s Saturday afternoon confirmation, which was one of the “defining” issues for many voters in the 2016 election.

“This nomination and today’s confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic,” Family Research Council President Tony Perkins announced Saturday.

"Today is a victory for liberty in America. I am overjoyed that the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, a good man and good jurist. Justice Kavanaugh will serve with distinction as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States for years to come," Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James said in a Saturday statement.