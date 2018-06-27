Pence talks border in South America: ‘If you can’t come legally, don’t come at all’

Vice President Mike Pence issued a warning to undocumented immigrants during a joint press conference with Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday.

In joint remarks with Temer in Brazil, the vice president warned those planning to come to the U.S. illegally that drug smugglers and human traffickers stood to take advantage of them during their journeys.

“Let me be clear: The United States is the most welcoming home for immigrants in human history,” Pence told pool reporters. “We are proud of this legacy. But we are also proud to be a nation of laws and a nation with recognized and respected international borders.”

“Don’t risk your lives or the lives of your children by trying to come to the United States on the road run by drug smugglers and human traffickers,” Pence continued. “If you can’t come legally, don’t come at all.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1