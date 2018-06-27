Melania Trump’s ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ Parka Selling for $900 on Ebay

A Parka With The Saying “i Really Don’t Care, Do U?” Graffitied On The Back Is Skyrocketing In Value After First Lady Melania Trump Famously Wore The Jacket Last Week.

While boarding Air Force One for a trip to the United States-Mexico border, Mrs. Trump rocked the sold-out parka from fashion retail store Zara’s, in what President Trump described as a message to the establishment media which has relentlessly attacked the First Lady.

Since Mrs. Trump wore the parka, the value of the jacket has skyrocketed online, with buyers on eBay bidding anywhere between about $600 to $900 to get their hands on the statement piece.

One seller has seen the bidding for Mrs. Trump’s parka rise past $600, as nearly 55 people have bid to buy the parka. Another seller’s bidding has risen to nearly $900 for the parka, with now almost 40 bids placed. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1