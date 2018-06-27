GOODBYE, FREE SPEECH: California Government Considers Creation of ‘Fake News Advisory Group’

Just in case you thought California wasn’t oppressive enough, the state is now considering the creation of a “fake news” advisory group run by the government. According to CBS Sacramento:

Senate Bill 1424 would require the California Attorney General to create the advisory committee by April 1, 2019. It would need to consist of at least one person from the Department of Justice, representatives from social media providers, civil liberties advocates, and First Amendment scholars. The advisory group would be required to study how false information is spread online and come up with a plan for social media platforms to fix the problem.

This isn’t California’s first attempt to tackle “fake news.” Earlier this year, AB 155 proposed that schools be forced to teach about “fake news.” This from the same state that requires children to be taught that men can magically become women under SB 48. – READ MORE

