Trump Threatens To Veto Any Immigration Bill Which Doesn’t Fully Deliver

President Donald Trump will veto any immigration bill to codify DACA protections into law that does not meet his three core demands, a senior administration official told Axios.

Negotiations on DACA have begun. Republicans want to make a deal and Democrats say they want to make a deal. Wouldn’t it be great if we could finally, after so many years, solve the DACA puzzle. This will be our last chance, there will never be another opportunity! March 5th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2018

Trump’s veto threat comes as the Senate begins a period of debate on immigration in which lawmakers will try to conjure a bill capable of garnering the requisite 60 votes. The president has vowed that any bill which will codify Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants into law must be accompanied by funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and that it must end both chain migration and the diversity visa lottery program. – READ MORE

