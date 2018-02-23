Pelosi’s Border Solution: ‘Mowing The Grass’ (VIDEO)

“Well, I’m not the wall’s biggest advocate in Congress, but I do know that representatives in the House and Senators in that body from the border wall areas have some serious objection to a wall,” Pelosi explained. “Because they know how detrimental it can be to the community trade, to all of the other aspects of a border.”

However, the solutions she offered up were drastically more nonsensical than the idea of a border wall. She highlighted the most ridiculous approach — “mowing the grass” — by stating, “that’s something.”

“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do, or mowing the grass so people can’t be smuggled through the grass — that’s something — levies, technology, personnel.” – READ MORE

