Anti-gun laws force cancellation of Revolutionary War reenactment in California

Revolutionary War reenactors are accustomed to not firing until they see the whites of their enemy’s eyes. But in California, they may soon need to learn not to fire at all.

Park officials in Elk Grove, just south of Sacramento, have forced a historical society to abruptly cancel a long-planned, two-day Revolutionary War reenactment, citing local anti-gun laws, the Elk Grove Citizen reported.

Instead of muskets, officials reportedly requested an alternative: wooden sticks.

The Elk Grove Historical Society, which was told by the park district at the end of last year that their black powder muskets could not be fired, decided against using sticks and canceled the reenactment, according to local reports. – READ MORE

