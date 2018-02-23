Peter Schweizer: Robert Mueller’s FBI ‘Completely Ignored’ Russian Corruption in 2010 Uranium One Deal

The FBI apparently ignored evidence of Russian involvement in the uranium market “when they approved the deal back in 2010,” said Peter Schweizer of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States’s (CFI) 2010 approval of the Russian government’s purchasing of a majority stake in Uranium One.

Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, offered his remarks in a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with co-hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Robert Mueller — director of the FBI between 2001 and 2013 — must have known of corrupt dealings related to the Uranium One deal in 2010, said Schweizer.

“It’s been long known by the FBI that the Russian involvement in the uranium market was highly suspect, that their efforts were nefarious, and that there was a lot of corruption involved with these programs,” said Mueller:

There was a megatons program that was designed to, in a sense, help the Russian nuclear industry transition from sort of military-based work to civilian work — a lot of detailed corruption that the FBI tracked in the 1990s and 2000s, so going up to the 2010 approval for Uranium One, it’s really impossible for senior FBI officials, including the director at the time — Mueller — to argue that they are just completely shocked that Uranium One and these kickbacks were taking place. It was widely known. – READ MORE

