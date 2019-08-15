Pelosi Whips out ‘Moscow Mitch’ Nickname to Criticize McConnell for Blocking Legislation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) while pulling out the “Moscow Mitch” nickname.

Pelosi took aim at McConnell during a Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch in Illinois on Wednesday in Illinois, blasting him for blocking legislation in the Senate that has the support of the Democrat-led House of Representatives.

“We’ve sent our legislation to the Senate,” Pelosi said Wednesday of House Dems’ priorities. “Moscow Mitch says he’s the grim reaper..that he’s going to bury all this legislation. Well we have news for him. All this legislation is alive and well in the general public” pic.twitter.com/DfBidD2N2R — POLITICO (@politico) August 14, 2019

“We all want to invest in building our democracy and saving it from any enemies, foreign and domestic,” she said, adding:

“We’ve sent our legislation to the Senate. Moscow Mitch says that he is the Grim Reaper. Imagine describing yourself as the Grim Reaper, that he’s going to bury all this legislation. Well, we have news for him. All this legislation is alive and well in the general public.”

As IJR Blue previously reported, McConnell received the "Moscow Mitch" nickname after he blocked two election security bills.