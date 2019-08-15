Security Guard for CNN’s April Ryan Harasses Reporter

A security guard for CNN analyst April Ryan harassed Charlie Kratovil, a New Brunswick reporter, during an August 3 speaking event, Kratovil reports in a Twitter thread.

THREAD: It’s been 36 hours since @AprilDRyan’s security guard assaulted me in a hotel lobby after stealing our camera. Because there has been some misinformation going around, I want to lay out exactly what happened before, during, & after this video.

https://t.co/nDT3FSWkTY — Charlie Kratovil (@Charlie4Change) August 5, 2019

Kratovil, the editor of the independent news source New Brunswick Today, said that he went to the event to film Ryan’s speech, which his publication had previewed. Kratovil added that he was a supporter of Ryan, and only wanted his audience to be able to hear her speech.

“Unlike many stories I do, I wasn’t digging deep or trying to put anyone on the spot,” he wrote in a tweet. “Just thought it was cool that a well-known journo was speaking in my city & something our audience might appreciate.”

Kratovil also stated that he had cleared his ability to film the "keynote speaker" with the PR firm running the event several days beforehand. When he arrived, a man working the event allowed him to set up his camera nearby another camera slated to film the event.