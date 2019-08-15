Far-left Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney uses shooting of six police officers to blast NRA, push for gun control

“Our officers need help. They need help. They need help with gun control,” Kenney said during a news conference. “They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands.”

The Democrat added that “this government, on both the federal and level, don’t want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets and getting them out of the hands of criminals. This guy is clearly a criminal … he had apparently a long record … has been involved in the criminal justice system before. And he was able to get these weapons and a large magazine, a large amount of bullets.”

More from Kenney:

So whether it’s our six officers who were shot, or it’s some 15, 17, 20-year-old kid on the streets of Philadelphia who gets shot with guns that shouldn’t be in people’s hands … it’s aggravating, it’s saddening, and it’s just something we need to do something about. And if the state and federal government don’t want to stand up to the NRA and some other folks, then let us police ourselves. But they preempt us on all kinds of gun control legislation. Our officers deserve to be protected, and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. So it’s disgusting … we need to do something about it quickly.

Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby spoke after Kenney,KYW-TV reported, and said, "We can't have this. Too many guns out there."