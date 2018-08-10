Pelosi: Voting for Democrats Gives ‘Leverage’ to Illegal Immigrants

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) encouraged people to vote for Democrats in November’s midterm elections to give “leverage” to illegal immigrants in the immigration debate.

Pelosi made the remark during a Wednesday press conference in El Paso, Texas, alongside immigration rights activists and Texas Democratic congressional nominee Veronica Escobar.

Pelosi argued that comprehensive immigration reform is impossible under a Republican-controlled Congress.

“We believe that we will have leverage when we win in November. And why that’s important?” Pelosi said.

“Because it gives leverage to every family, to every mom who courageously brought her child across the desert to escape, to escape death, rape, gang violence and the rest,” she continued. “Because it gives hope, because of the leverage it gives to families who may have followed — dad may have gone home for a family funeral and now can’t come into the country. All of those injustices have to be corrected.” – READ MORE

Congressman Chris Collins, a Republican (and 1st lawmaker to endorse Trump) representing the 27th district in New York, was arrested for securities fraud on Wednesday.

The Congressman pleaded not guilty.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the wealthiest members of Congress said on Wednesday that the charges against Collins show the rampant corruption and self-enrichment among Republicans in Washington today.

Does anyone in the media have the guts to ask Pelosi, Feinstein and Maxine Waters how they’re worth millions of dollars on a relatively modest salary?

Feinstein’s husband raked in millions of dollars on his Chinese investments whilst a Chinese spy worked for the Democrat Senator for 20 years, but only the Republicans have a problem with corruption and self-enrichment according to Pelosi.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1