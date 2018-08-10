SHOCK: Ohio County ‘Finds’ Hundreds Of Uncounted Ballots In Still-Undecided Special House Election

With all votes counted in Ohio’s 12th congressional district special election on Tuesday, Republican candidate Troy Balderson narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Danny O’Connor. The margin — out of 202,521 votes cast — was just 1,754 in favor of Balderson.

But Ohio election officials on Wednesday “found” some 588 previously uncounted votes in a Columbus suburb, and after tabulating them, O’Connor picked up 190 more votes, cutting Balderson’s lead to 1,564 votes.

“The votes from a portion of one voting location had not been processed into the tabulation system,” the Franklin County Board of Elections said to the Cincinnati Enquirer.. – READ MORE

It’s becoming clear that Democrats will stop at nothing to get their “blue wave” to happen.

In Tuesday’s special election for Ohio’s 12th Congressional District, Republican Troy Balderson won by a narrow margin — around 1,600 votes.

Such a slim margin in this special election has brought to light the dangerous consequences voter fraud can have for those who play fair.

According to expert Eric Eggers, research director at the Government Accountability Institute, 170 registered voters in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District are listed as being “over 116 years old.”

Considering that the world’s oldest living person is a 115-year-old resident of Japan, this is a big problem.

“That’s 10 percent of Balderson’s current margin of victory, pending provisional ballots,” Eggers wrote. “And 72 voters over the age of 116 who ‘live’ in Balderson’s district cast ballots in the 2016 election.”

In fact, many of the voters on Ohio’s rolls list their birthdays as Jan. 1, 1800, making them 218 years old. Clearly something is amiss. – READ MORE

