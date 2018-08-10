Professor Accused Of Assaulting Trump Supporter With Bike Lock Gets Probation (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, a former East Bay college philosophy professor who reportedly used a bike lock to strike a Trump supporter in the head at a “free speech” rally in Berkeley on April 15, 2017, took a deal wherein he only got three years probation.

Some activists claimed the professor, Eric Clanton, who had been charged with four counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, was videotaped as he committed the assault on 20-year-old college student, Sean Stiles, who had made the trip to Berkeley from his home in Santa Cruz.

Alameda County Superior Court records showed Clanton entered a “no contest” plea Wednesday to one misdemeanor battery charge, while the felony charges against him were dismissed. The allegation that he had caused serious bodily injury was stricken, as Berkeleyside.com reported.- READ MORE

During a Wednesday appearance on “The Late Show,” CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta discussed President Donald Trump and his criticisms of the press.

“It’s not a big deal, right? Just say, you know, we’re not the enemy of the people,” Acosta told host Stephen Colbert. “At the end of the day, you shouldn’t be referring to journalists as the ‘enemy of the people.’ We’re not the enemy of the people.”

Acosta addressed Trump’s treatment of the media, which he said many members of the media are “fed up with.” – READ MORE

