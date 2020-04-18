Pelosi: U.S. Coronavirus Crisis ‘Largely Of’ Trump’s ‘Making’, Responsible For Deaths (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made numerous false claims during an MSNBC interview on Friday, and claimed that the coronavirus crisis in the United States was “largely of” President Donald Trump’s “making,” and that he was responsible for Americans dying.

“The second bill was mask, mask, mask, and, uh, trying to, uh, facilitate the, um, uh, personal protective equipment that we don’t really have as much as we need it when we needed it because the president wouldn’t do Defense Production Act,” Pelosi claimed. “So, the situation we’re in is largely of his making, calling it a hoax, saying it will magically disappear, not calling upon the Defense Production Act to protect the workers who are trying to save lives as they risk their own lives in doing so.”

Nancy Pelosi tells lie after lie to insist the coronavirus crisis “is largely of making.” He never called the virus a hoax and has used the DPA. Why is she more willing to spread lies than confront China for their coronavirus cover-up?pic.twitter.com/PO3FFlsFyb — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) April 18, 2020

Pelosi’s claim that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” has been debunked, and her claim that he did not invoke the Defense Production Act is also false. – READ MORE

