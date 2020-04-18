15 House Democrats Call to Replenish Small Business Relief Fund Despite Pelosi’s Objections

Fifteen House Democrats have called to replenish the small business relief fund despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) objections.

On Thursday morning, the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) small business relief fund, otherwise known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), officially ran out of money.

The PPP’s loss of funding sparked outrage from congressional GOP leaders such as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) also called to replenish the fund “ASAP.”

As Speaker Pelosi continues to object to a clean refunding of the small business relief fund, House Democrats broke with the Democrat leader to call for immediate refunding of the PPP.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said, “The @SBAgov ’s Paycheck Protection Program has just run out of money, leaving business owners who are trying to pay their employees stranded. We need to fund the PPP and other SBA programs — there are small businesses counting on our support.” – READ MORE

