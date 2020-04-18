Teen Who Walked Three Miles Daily to Library Gets Accepted to 12 Colleges

A teenager in Columbus, Ohio, is showing everyone that hard work and determination really do pay off in the end.

For the past five years, Lashawn Samuel regularly walked three miles round trip to the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Franklinton Branch for help with his homework assignments, then back home again in the dark, according to WJHL.

“The kid has tremendous perseverance and he just keeps going,” said Kelly Young, a Homework Help associate at the library.

At one point during that time, the Columbus City Schools student became ill and was hospitalized. He also struggled with food insecurity and tragically lost a friend to gang violence.

This spring, Samuel received acceptance letters from 12 colleges and universities, several of which offered him scholarships including his first choice, Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. – READ MORE

