Pelosi: Trump is ‘scared’ about the impeachment case being made against him

In a TV interview set to air Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., takes a swipe at President Trump, insisting he’s “scared” as her Democratic colleagues pursue an impeachment inquiry against him.

In a preview clip of the interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Pelosi dismisses Trump’s criticism of her and other lawmakers as “Do Nothing Democrats” for pushing impeachment instead of addressing issues like trade and prescription drug prices.

“Why can’t we do it? It’s up to him,” Pelosi tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “That was our pledge during the campaign for the people. We would lower the cost of prescription drugs. I think the president wants to do that, so I hope that he would cooperate. He does want the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, so do we.”

“I think the president knows the argument that can be made against him, and he’s scared. And so he’s trying to divert attention from that to where [he’s] standing in the way of legislation.”

“You say he’s scared … Did you hear the fear in his voice when you spoke with him on the phone last week?” Stephanopoulos asks.

“I saw the surprise in his voice that he didn’t understand that I thought what he did was wrong,” Pelosi says about the president’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “That he was undermining our national security, that he was undermining our Constitution by his actions and he was undermining the integrity of our elections. He just didn’t see it.” – READ MORE