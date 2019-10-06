HILLARY: Put Constitution in ’20th-century paper shredder’ if can’t impeach Trump

Hillary Clinton continued trying to attract attention to herself today by tweeting a quote that supports the notion of shredding the U.S. Constitution when Democrats apparently can’t get their way.

“If the impeachment provision in the Constitution of the United States will not reach the offenses charged here, then perhaps that 18th-century Constitution should be abandoned to a 20th-century paper shredder!” —Rep. Barbara Jordan, 1974 pic.twitter.com/TkF3MdYWsL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 4, 2019

“If the impeachment provision in the Constitution of the United States will not reach the offenses charged here, then perhaps that 18th-century Constitution should be abandoned to a 20th-century paper shredder!” the quote attributed to former Rep. Barbara Jordan reads in Hillary’s Friday tweet.

